Border Tensions Escalate: Thailand Expels Cambodian Envoy Over Landmine Allegations

Bangkok, MINA – Thailand has expelled Cambodia’s envoy and recalled its ambassador from Phnom Penh after accusing Cambodia of planting new landmines in disputed border areas, further straining ties between the two ASEAN nations.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Vejjayachai confirmed on Wednesday that all checkpoints under the Second Army’s control were closed following the incident. The move comes after five Thai soldiers were injured, one critically, in a landmine blast in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani Province. A similar explosion occurred on July 16.

Cambodia denied the allegations, insisting the mines were remnants of past conflicts. Deputy Foreign Minister Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata accused Thailand of politicizing the issue.

The diplomatic fallout adds to tensions since a Cambodian soldier was killed in a border clash on May 28. Phnom Penh has since petitioned the International Court of Justice and imposed trade restrictions on certain Thai imports, while Bangkok escalated with border closures.

Analysts warn the dispute could disrupt cross-border trade and undermine ASEAN’s regional stability, as both nations show no signs of backing down.[]

