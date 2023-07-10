Boosting the Economy, Central Java Increases Muslim-Friendly Tourism

Deputy Governor of Central Java, Taj Yasin Maimoen (far right) attending the closing of the 2023 Lawu Culture and Tourism Festival, (Photo: Hum. Pemprov)

Karanganyar, MINA – Muslim-friendly tourism is one of the efforts of the Provincial Government (Pemprov) of Central Java to boost the people’s economy. This was disclosed by Deputy Governor of Central Java, Taj Yasin Maimoen.

The Central Java Provincial Government will push to prepare various aspects of supporting halal tourism from upstream to downstream.

“We are currently preparing all stakeholders, really pushing for Muslim-friendly hospitality, culinary and tourism. Of course, being friendly to Muslims will increase regional income, especially tourism players,” said Taj Yasin at the closing of the 2023 Lawu Culture and Tourism Festival, at the Domba Lawu restaurant, Tawangmangu, Karanganyar Regency on Monday.

According to him, halal tourism is not intended for Muslims only. The tourism concept is carried out to provide facilities and services that are suitable for Muslim tourists.

Aspects that need to exist, he said again, start from worship facilities, cleanliness of tourist attractions, to halal-certified culinary by the government. So, it is hoped that both Muslims and non-Muslims can be comfortable for traveling.

“Halal tourism is not only for Muslims. We only provide (facilities) for Muslim religious friends who want to visit. We should be able to attract tourists not within the country, but to foreign countries who have to come to Indonesia, especially Central Java,” explained Taj Yasin.

At the closing ceremony, Taj Yasin had the opportunity to witness firsthand the process of making keris, and see an exhibition of heirlooms. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)