Bolivia Condemns Israel Bombing of Jenin

La Paz, MINA – The Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Israeli occupation’s brutal bombardment of the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, which claimed the lives of ten civilians, in addition to wounding more than 100.

“This tragedy is the result of a programmed and continuous aggression by [Israel] the occupying forces over a period of 75 years, violating human rights,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Bolivia said it regretted that the Palestinian people have not obtain their inalienable national rights, their right to self-determination, independence, national sovereignty, and the return of refugees to their homes and lands, despite many United Nations resolutions calling for this, stressing that Israel – the occupying power – deliberately ignores the principles of international law and basic human rights.

It called on countries that “love and promote a culture of peace” to exert all international efforts to find a just solution for both states, and to establish an independent, free and sovereign Palestinian state on its territory on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with United Nations resolutions.

It also called on Israel to stop all its aggressive actions and not to use excessive force against civilians, their property and holy places, and to abide by international law and human rights.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)