Boats from 44 Countries to Join Largest Civilian Flotilla to Break Gaza Siege

Gaza, MINA – The Global Sumud Flotilla coalition announced the upcoming launch of the largest civilian maritime mission to Gaza, with boats from 44 countries preparing to challenge the ongoing Israeli blockade on the besieged Palestinian enclave, Palestine Information Center reported.

The organizers said on Monday that this unprecedented international effort aims to break the Israeli-imposed siege, denounce the international community’s silence, and demand urgent humanitarian intervention to stop the genocide and deliver aid to Gaza’s population.

Among the participants are US activists who are helping coordinate two boats flying the American flag. According to Al Jazeera Net, the American involvement is seen as a powerful symbolic act, reflecting growing public opposition to the Trump administration’s unwavering support for Israel’s military actions and blockade against Gaza.

The coalition stressed that the mission is a peaceful demonstration of global solidarity with the Palestinian people and a demand for justice amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)