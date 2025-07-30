SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Boats from 44 Countries to Join Largest Civilian Flotilla to Break Gaza Siege

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Global Sumud Flotilla coalition announced the upcoming launch of the largest civilian maritime mission to Gaza, with boats from 44 countries preparing to challenge the ongoing Israeli blockade on the besieged Palestinian enclave, Palestine Information Center reported.

The organizers said on Monday that this unprecedented international effort aims to break the Israeli-imposed siege, denounce the international community’s silence, and demand urgent humanitarian intervention to stop the genocide and deliver aid to Gaza’s population.

Among the participants are US activists who are helping coordinate two boats flying the American flag. According to Al Jazeera Net, the American involvement is seen as a powerful symbolic act, reflecting growing public opposition to the Trump administration’s unwavering support for Israel’s military actions and blockade against Gaza.

The coalition stressed that the mission is a peaceful demonstration of global solidarity with the Palestinian people and a demand for justice amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. []

Also Read: Tsunami Waves Hit Coastal Regions of Japan, After Massive 8.8 Earthquake

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl Jazeera Net boats for Gaza civilian protest flotilla Gaza aid Gaza freedom flotilla Gaza siege genocide in Gaza Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian crisis humanitarian mission International Solidarity Israel. Palestine Israeli blockade maritime convoy Palestinian rights siege breaking Trump administration US Activists

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Boats from 44 Countries to Join Largest Civilian Flotilla to Break Gaza Siege

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

Several Civilians Killed and Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 13:29 WIB
America

US Dismisses UN Two-State Solution Conference as ‘Publicity Stunt’

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 09:05 WIB
International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York (photo: X)
America

International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 08:57 WIB
Handala Ship (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Foreign Activists on Gaza Aid Ship Launch Hunger Strike Over Israeli Detention

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 07:41 WIB
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 15:24 WIB
Jakarta Weather is Thick Cloudy on Friday, August 23, 2024 (Photo: BMKG)
Indonesia

Jakarta Hit by Rain and Strong Winds This Afternoon, Calmer Weather Tonight!

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 14:03 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Human Rights Group Declares that the Nation is Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]
Europe

UK Prime Minister to Convene Cabinet on Gaza Crisis and Palestinian Recognition

  • 18 hours ago
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:18 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us