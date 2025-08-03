SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

BNPB: Six Natural Disasters Strike Indonesia Within 24 Hours

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia recorded six natural disasters in 24 hours, from Friday 07:00 WIB to Saturday 07:00 WIB, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The incidents include landslides, floods, forest and land fires (karhutla), drought, and a volcanic eruption, said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari in a statement Saturday.

Landslides in Tanjung Jabung Barat, Jambi, killed two residents after heavy rainfall triggered soil collapse that buried homes. Similar landslides hit Seluma, Bengkulu, blocking access to Padang Capo village.

Flooding in Bengkulu submerged 110 homes and several roads in six districts, with water levels reaching up to one meter. The floods have since receded.

Forest fires scorched about 200 hectares in Pasaman, West Sumatra, with authorities struggling to contain the blaze due to limited equipment.

Drought gripped Bogor (West Java) and Tegal (Central Java), affecting hundreds of residents and forcing local authorities to distribute clean water.

Meanwhile, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, erupted early Saturday, sending ash 18,000 meters into the sky. The eruption, classified at Alert Level IV (Awas), disrupted at least 24 flights at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport.

BNPB urged local governments and the public to remain vigilant amid escalating risks of wildfires and hydrometeorological hazards, citing very dry conditions in several provinces including Aceh, Riau, Central Java, East Java, and East Nusa Tenggara.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

