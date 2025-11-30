SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

BNPB Deploys Aircraft to Deliver Emergency Aid to Flood-Hit Areas in Aceh

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has deployed helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to deliver emergency supplies to Aceh Tamiang, Bener Meriah, and Central Aceh on Saturday, as heavy floods and landslides continue to isolate large areas and cut off road access.

“BNPB is ensuring the fastest possible distribution of aid by using air operations to reach areas that are now inaccessible by land,” said Abdul Muhari, Head of BNPB’s Center for Disaster Data, Information, and Communication, in a statement from Jakarta. He noted that the airlift forms part of an ongoing emergency response mission across Aceh.

A BNPB helicopter took off from Kualanamu Airport in Medan, North Sumatra, carrying 588 kilograms of relief items on its first sortie, including staple food packages and ready-to-eat meals. Two sorties were scheduled for the day to maximize delivery capacity.

From Banda Aceh, a Cessna Caravan PK-SNG aircraft was also deployed from Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport to Rembele Airport in Bener Meriah. The aircraft carried essential supplies such as instant noodles, nutritional supplements, generators, Starlink communication units, fuel, family food packages, hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets, sarongs, sanitary pads, baby diapers, and telecommunications equipment. Similar aid was airlifted to Central Aceh, along with sacks of rice and additional basic necessities.

Also Read: UAR Deploys 14 Volunteers to Aceh for Search, Rescue and Humanitarian Response

Abdul Muhari said the priority is to ensure affected residents receive critical supplies before weather conditions worsen. He added that BNPB will continue deploying aid in phases, guided by on-the-ground assessments and the evolving situation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Medan Deploys Medical Team to Support Flood Victims in Sumatra

TagAceh floods 2025 Bener Meriah flooding BNPB airlift operations BNPB emergency response Central Aceh landslides helicopter aid delivery Aceh Indonesia disaster relief Kualanamu Airport relief mission

