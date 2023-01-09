BNPB: 41 Natural Disasters Happened in First 8 Days of 2023

Jakarta, MINA – The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that in the first 8 days of 2023, 41 natural disasters had occurred, 20 of which were extreme weather.

“The dominating natural disasters are extreme weather,” said Plt. Head of the BNPB Disaster Information and Communication Data Center, Abdul Muhari in Jakarta on Monday.

Apart from extreme weather, there were also other disasters such as 11 floods, 6 landslides, 2 tidal waves and abrasion, 1 forest and land fire, and 1 earthquake. Until now, there have been no reports of volcanic eruptions and droughts.

Most of the disasters occurred in South Sulawesi with a total of 8 incidents, West Java 7 incidents, East Java 6 incidents, Central Java 4 incidents, and North Sumatra 3 incidents.

Then, Central Kalimantan 2 incidents, East Kalimantan 2 incidents, and East Nusa Tenggara, Bali, Banten, South Sumatra, West Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, Papua and Riau 1 incident each.

According to the BNPB report, in the event of 41 disasters, 2 people died, 4 people were injured, and 0 went missing. “Displaced 87,680 people,” said Muhari.

In addition, the 41 disasters resulted in 869 damages, with details of 130 houses severely damaged, 111 moderately damaged and 628 lightly damaged.

Then, 7 facilities were reported damaged with details of 3 educational facilities, 3 worship facilities, and 1 health facility. “One office was damaged, 3 bridges were damaged,” said Muhari. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)