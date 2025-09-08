BMKG Warns of Waves up to 4 Meters Triggered by Tropical Cyclone Nongfa

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued an early warning of potentially high ocean waves across several Indonesian waters from September 8–11, 2025, with waves reaching up to four meters.

In an official statement released Monday (Sept. 8), BMKG said the surge is being driven by Tropical Cyclone Nongfa (18.3°N, 114.3°E), observed over the South China Sea, east of Hainan Island.

“Tropical Cyclone Nongfa is increasing wind speeds and wave heights across several maritime zones,” BMKG stated.

The agency detailed that wind patterns in northern Indonesia are generally moving from the south to west at speeds of 6–22 knots. Meanwhile, in southern Indonesia, winds are predominantly moving from the east to southeast at speeds of 10–25 knots.

BMKG urged coastal communities, fishermen, and sea transport operators to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to ensure safety at sea.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

