BMKG Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Across Indonesia in Coming Week

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a weather alert warning of potential heavy rainfall and strong winds expected to affect parts of Indonesia over the next week.

According to BMKG, the extreme weather is driven by large- to local-scale atmospheric dynamics. “We must remain alert to the possibility of heavy rain accompanied by lightning, strong winds, and potential flooding in vulnerable areas,” the agency stated on Wednesday.

In the past three days, rainfall intensity in several regions has reached concerning levels. Maluku recorded the highest at 205.3 mm/day, followed by West Kalimantan at 89.5 mm/day, Central Java at 83 mm/day, and Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) at 121.8 mm/day. These figures indicate that extreme weather events may still occur even outside the rainy season.

BMKG cited the presence of Tropical Cyclone Seed 90S in the Indian Ocean southwest of Bengkulu as a key contributing factor. This system has led to the formation of a wind convergence zone, which supports the development of significant rain clouds. “Although 90S is not expected to intensify into a major cyclone in the near future, it is already having an indirect impact on Indonesia’s weather,” BMKG said.

As a result, areas from southwestern Sumatra to southern East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

The agency also warned of high sea waves, ranging from 2.5 to 4 meters, expected in the Indian Ocean off the coasts of Bengkulu to Lampung, and in southern waters from Banten to NTT.

BMKG urged the public to stay vigilant and monitor weather updates regularly to prepare for potential hazards associated with ongoing atmospheric changes. The agency also reminded communities to remain cautious not only about flooding but also about the threat of forest and land fires, as the dry season has not fully ended.

“People should be on alert for forest and land fires, especially since the dry season persists in some areas. Being aware of both extremes is essential for staying safe during this volatile period,” BMKG emphasized.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)