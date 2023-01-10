BMKG: M 7.5 Earthquake Hit West Southeast Maluku

Maluku, MINA – BMKG ended tsunami early warning after a M 7.5 earthquake occurred in West Southeast Maluku. This tsunami early warning status ended after 3 hours after the earthquake occurred.

“Tsunami early warning due to the M 7.9 Banda Sea earthquake was declared to have ended at 03.43 WIB,” said the Head of the BMKG Earthquake and Tsunami Center Daryono, through his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The M 7.5 earthquake occurred in the West Southeast Maluku region at 00.47 WIB. An early warning is in effect for 3 hours until the end time.

BMKG monitors sea level after the M 7.5 earthquake in Maluku. BMKG said that as of 03.00 WIB there was no tsunami due to the strong earthquake.

“Based on the results of tide gauge observations around the source of the earthquake, until 03.00 WIB there were no significant changes in sea level (no tsunami occurred),” said Daryono.

The BMKG noted that so far there have been four aftershocks, namely magnitude 5.5, magnitude 4.8, magnitude 4.5 and magnitude 4.1.

Daryono said there was an update to the epicenter of the earthquake to M 7.5. Based on the results of the analysis, the earthquake that occurred was of an intermediate type due to the subduction activity of the Banda Sea.

“The results of the analysis of the source mechanism show that earthquakes have a mechanism of upward movement (thrust fault),” said Daryono. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)