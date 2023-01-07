BMKG: Extreme Weather Not Over Yet

Semarang, MINA – Extreme weather which is characterized by heavy rains and can be accompanied by winds is still a potential for the City of Semarang until Sunday, according to weather forecast information from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

In response to this, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) appealed to all elements of the regional government and the community to remain vigilant and be able to anticipate the potential for further disasters.

Plt. Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, Abdul Muhari explained, the community must always monitor the condition of the river, clean up trash and other materials that can clog the water flow.

“The community also needs to routinely monitor the condition of embankments, roads and bridges, to monitor water discharge when heavy rains occur. It is recommended to do this regularly,” said Abdul Muhari in Jakarta on Saturday.

He said, to increase preparedness for potential aftershocks, communities along the river basin should carry out self-evacuation temporarily if there is continuous rain with high intensity for more than one hour.

“The community is also expected to always pay attention to the condition of river discharge and avoid river embankments and steep slopes with minimal vegetation,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)