Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Bin Salman: Normalization With Israel Only Possible With Concrete Guarantees of Palestinian State

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting. (RTArabic/Getty Images)

Washington, MINA — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) asserted that the Kingdom will not normalize relations with Israel unless there are concrete guarantees for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, including the recognition of East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement was delivered during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Anadolu reported.

During the meeting, Trump encouraged Saudi Arabia to join the framework of the Abraham Accords, normalization agreements previously signed by several Arab countries with Israel.

However, MbS rejected the pressure, reaffirming Riyadh’s long-standing position that a peaceful solution in the Middle East must include the rights of the Palestinian people.

Also Read: Global Movement to Gaza to Hold Coordinated Rallies in 13 Cities on International Day of Solidarity

According to US officials, the discussion between Trump and MbS became tense as the push for normalization continued. Both MbS and King Salman stressed that any move toward normalization must include a credible, irreversible, and time-bound path for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia’s position aligns with its foreign policy principles emphasizing a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue. The same stance was previously conveyed by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to claims that Riyadh no longer required the founding of a Palestinian state.

Middle East analysts believe that although MbS’s visit to Washington covered various agendas, including economic and defense cooperation, normalization with Israel is not a Saudi priority. Riyadh maintains that without guarantees of Palestinian rights, diplomatic relations with Israel will not move forward.

Through this stance, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to the Palestinian struggle. For the international Muslim community, including in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia’s position reinforces hope that the legitimacy and rights of the Palestinian nation will remain a central priority in Middle Eastern diplomacy.[]

Also Read: UN Urges Urgent Action as Human Trafficking Fears Rise in RSF-Controlled Fasher

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagFree Palestine Only Possible With Concrete Guarantees of a Saudi Arabia Says Normalization With Israel

