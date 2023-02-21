Biden Makes Unexpected Visit to Kyiv

Kyiy, MINA – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden on Monday made an unannounced visit to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, to show a dramatic show of support for a country that is facing war.

“Today, in Kyiv, I met with President Zelenskyy and his team for lengthy discussions about our support for Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Biden will also announce deliveries of other critical equipment, including artillery munitions, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars as well as additional sanctions against Russian elites and companies later this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed Biden’s visit on Telegram, calling his visit a “very important sign of support for all Ukrainians.”

The announcement of the visit came as a nationwide air strike alert was sounded in the country, including the capital Kyiv.​​​​​​​ (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)