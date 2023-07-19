Biden Asked to Downgrade Relations with Israel

Washington, MINA – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden was asked to downgrade relations with Israel. The request was made by former Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Ehud Olmert, Israel National News reported.

In an interview on Democrat TV, Olmert said Biden should take steps against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.

“I call on the United States to make a new assessment of the relationship with Israel for all that is implied here. I ask world leaders not to meet with Netanyahu,” Olmert said as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Wednesday.

The former prime minister added that those who love Israel must act against the government.

“No senator in United States history has had a longer history of voting for Israel than Biden. If he loves Israel, Biden must act against the government,” he said.

Even if the US President has said so, Olmert explained, he needs to provide a practical dimension and a message about re-evaluating relations with Israel.

The nationwide demonstrations have taken place since January 2023 when the Israeli government announced plans to overhaul the justice system with a package of laws that would reduce the powers of the Supreme Court and give the coalition more power to choose judges.

The opposition says the move is another dangerous step toward curtailing judicial freedoms that will eventually bring the Supreme Court under the control of politicians and open the way for corruption.

Protest leaders said they would ramp up the intensity of the demonstrations next week. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)