Berlin to Allow Muslim Teachers to Wear Hijab

Berlin, MINA – The city of Berlin, the capital of Germany will allow Muslim teachers to wear the hijab, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Hijab and the wearing of religious symbols by teachers will be permitted in general and can only be restricted in individual cases if it endangers the peace of the school, said Berlin’s education department, in an official letter sent to the school’s director. This was quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Under Berlin’s neutrality law, which bans civil servants from wearing religious attire and symbols, teachers in the city have been banned from wearing the hijab since 2005.

However, several court rulings in recent years have underscored that the headscarf ban constitutes discrimination, and violates the freedom of religion guaranteed by the constitution.

The Senate Department of Education, Youth and Families notified school directors that they must comply with the court’s recent ruling. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)