Berlin Protesters Urge Germany to Act on Gaza Hunger Crisis

Berlin, MINA – Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in the German capital on Friday, calling on the government to take urgent steps to address the worsening starvation crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The protest took place on Sigismundstrasse near the Egyptian Embassy and the German Ministry of Defense, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

Carrying Palestinian flags and banners with slogans such as “Stop the genocide,” “Silence is complicity,” and “Open Rafah crossing and save civilians,” the protesters also chanted against Israel and slammed global inaction.

To amplify their message, participants banged plates, pots, and spoons, symbolizing the desperate hunger faced by Palestinians in Gaza. One of the most visible signs read: “Bread, not bombs.”

The demonstrators urged Germany and the international community to break their silence and act immediately to stop what they described as a “man-made famine” in Gaza, which has reached catastrophic levels.

Police enforced strict security measures, cordoning off nearby streets to maintain order during the protest.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

