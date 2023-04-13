Ben-Gvir Criticizes Netanyahu’s Decision To Ban Jewish Settlers From Entering Al Aqsa Until The End of Ramadan

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the Israeli government’s decision to ban Jews, including illegal settlers, from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan.

Ben-Gvir said the decision to prevent settlers from entering Al Aqsa Mosque was a big mistake that would lead to escalation.

“Weakening of the police force in Al-Aqsa will create fertile ground for massive demonstrations and incitement to kill Jews and stone settlers on the Buraq (Western Wall) Wall,” Ben-Gvir said as quoted from Middle East Monitor on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that a ban would be in place for Jews entering the Al Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

