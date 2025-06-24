Ben Gurion Airport Reopens as Thousands Rush to Flee Israel

Tel Aviv, MINA – Chaos unfolded at Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday as thousands rushed to flee Israel after the government unexpectedly lifted its flight ban.

The ban was imposed after Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13, which drew global condemnation and sparked fears of Iranian retaliation. Flights remain severely limited. According to Times of Israel, only 50 passengers are allowed per plane due to security risks.

“Local airlines are authorized to operate a small number of outbound flights, each with strict passenger limits,” said Transport Minister Miri Regev, adding that return tickets must be dated at least 30 days from departure.

The move came as approximately 40,000 tourists and thousands of Israelis remained stranded in the country. Authorities advised travelers to avoid arriving too early at the airport and restricted terminal access to ticketed passengers only.

Many are opting for short-haul flights to Cyprus and Greece, using airports like Larnaca as gateways to safer destinations in Europe or North America.

The reopening reflects increasing public pressure amid growing fears of regional escalation and uncertainty over future air travel conditions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

