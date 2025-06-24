SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ben Gurion Airport Reopens as Thousands Rush to Flee Israel

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – Chaos unfolded at Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday as thousands rushed to flee Israel after the government unexpectedly lifted its flight ban.

The ban was imposed after Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13, which drew global condemnation and sparked fears of Iranian retaliation. Flights remain severely limited. According to Times of Israel, only 50 passengers are allowed per plane due to security risks.

“Local airlines are authorized to operate a small number of outbound flights, each with strict passenger limits,” said Transport Minister Miri Regev, adding that return tickets must be dated at least 30 days from departure.

The move came as approximately 40,000 tourists and thousands of Israelis remained stranded in the country. Authorities advised travelers to avoid arriving too early at the airport and restricted terminal access to ticketed passengers only.

Also Read: Israeli Attack Kills at Least 24 Palestinians Seeking Food Aid in Gaza

Many are opting for short-haul flights to Cyprus and Greece, using airports like Larnaca as gateways to safer destinations in Europe or North America.

The reopening reflects increasing public pressure amid growing fears of regional escalation and uncertainty over future air travel conditions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Slams Al-Aqsa Closure, Warns of Dangerous Israeli Escalation in Jerusalem

Tagairport restrictions due to conflict Ben Gurion Airport reopens 2025 fleeing Israel 2025 flights from Israel to Cyprus Greece Israel air travel crisis Israel flight ban lifted Israel-Iran conflict travel impact Israeli airstrikes Iran travel fallout limited outbound flights Israel mass exodus from Israel Miri Regev airport statement security restrictions Ben Gurion Airport Tel Aviv airport chaos tourist evacuation from Israel travel advisory Israel June 2025

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Ben Gurion Airport Reopens as Thousands Rush to Flee Israel

  • 1 hour ago
Load More
Indonesia

Despite 0–6 Defeat to Japan, Indonesia Secures Fourth Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 18:44 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Articles

Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:15 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across Europe (photo: Quds Press)
Europe

Palestine Solidarity Demonstrations Held Across the Europe

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 23:48 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 10:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us