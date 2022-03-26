Bellerin Ask Everyone to Pay Attenton to Palestine

London, MINA – Spanish defender Hector Bellerin asked everyone to pay attention to conflicts in other countries including Palestine and not just about the conflict in Ukraine, CNN Indonesia reports.

The Ukraine conflict has attracted public attention in the past month. Many people condemned the action.

Bellerin then reminded that there are conflicts and other wars taking place in other areas.

“I don’t know if this war will have an impact on us both economically and functionally, but the war in Palestine is relatively quiet and no one is talking about it,” Bellerin told Marca, quoted by the Daily Mail.

Bellerin then highlighted the unfair treatment applied by decision makers.

“Things like this happen in Palestine, Yemen, Iraq… Now we all decide that Russia can’t play in the World Cup. In the end, that kind of thing [Russian invasion] is something other countries have been doing for years.”

“It is racist behavior to turn a blind eye to other conflicts and now take a stand in this position. It also shows a lack of sympathy for the lives lost in many conflicts and we only prioritize those who are close to us,” Bellerin said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)