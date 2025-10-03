SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Global Sumud Flotilla

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. (Photo: Anadolu)

Brussels, MINA – Belgium summoned the Israeli ambassador on Thursday to demand an explanation for the attack and seizure of ships belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla, bringing aid to Gaza, which involved seven Belgian citizens.

“We have been in communication with the representatives of the fleet for several days. All ships have been boarded by Israeli forces,” said Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

He confirmed that seven Belgian citizens, along with one Luxembourg citizen, were aboard the ships.

“Our diplomatic network has been prepared and mobilized from the outset to provide consular assistance to our compatriots and the Luxembourg citizens as quickly and effectively as possible. Their safety and health, as well as their swift return, are our priority,” he stated.

Prevost added that the Belgian citizens were transported to the port of Ashdod in Israel before being placed in a detention center, where they would receive consular assistance as soon as possible.

He mentioned that he had summoned the Israeli ambassador, who had previously been warned that “it is absolutely unacceptable for our citizens to be equated with terrorists,” to demand an explanation for Israel’s actions.

He stressed that the intervention, which took place in international waters, was the subject of a “serious debate.”

Prevost also urged caution for the participants of the Thousand Madleens flotilla, which is still sailing toward Gaza.

“Unfortunately, taking such risks is unlikely to open the unacceptable humanitarian blockade imposed on Gaza,” he said.

“Diplomatic avenues, including sanctions against Israel as recently adopted by our government, must enable a more effective evolution of humanitarian access,” he added. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

