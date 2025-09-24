Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

New York, MINA – Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg have officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining a growing number of countries supporting Palestinian statehood during an international conference at the United Nations.

The leaders of the five nations made their announcement at a meeting on Palestine and the two-state solution, held ahead of the UN General Assembly session. Delegates welcomed the decision with applause, describing it as a significant boost to international momentum for Palestinian recognition.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering belief in peace and justice, as well as the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” said Malta’s Prime Minister, as quoted by TRT Global on Tuesday. Luxembourg’s leader called it a “historic decision,” while Belgium emphasized that the step was consistent with its long-standing support for a negotiated two-state solution.

French President Emmanuel Macron also issued a landmark declaration at the same meeting: “Today, France recognizes the State of Palestine,” calling it “the only solution that will allow Israel to live in peace.”

Macron underscored the urgency of the move in light of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza. “The time has come to stop the war, the bombings in Gaza, the massacres, and the forced displacement of civilians. Nothing justifies the war being waged in Gaza,” he told delegates.

He went on to thank countries that had recently extended recognition, including Andorra, Australia, Canada, Monaco, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and San Marino, saying the decision “opens the door to meaningful negotiations.” Macron also urged Arab and Muslim states to normalize relations with Israel once a Palestinian state is formally established.

France, he added, could open an embassy in Palestine “as soon as all hostages held in Gaza are released and a ceasefire is in place,” stressing that Paris stands ready to contribute to an international stabilization mission.

The UN conference on the two-state solution was co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, notably without the participation of the United States and Israel.[]

