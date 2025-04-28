Belgian Activists Commemorate Palestinian Prisoners’ Day with Public Events

Brussels, MINA – Belgian activists gathered in Brussels and set up camp at Place Verte in Charleroi on April 18 and 19 to commemorate Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of Palestinian prisoners and advocating for their release.

The events, organized by the Plate-Forme Charleroi-Palestine, drew more than 100 participants, including many young people and women. The gathering featured a public meeting on April 18 titled “Palestinian Prisoners: Current Issues and Prospects for Release.”

The meeting featured five speakers, including former Palestinian detainees Hadeel Shatara and Fadia Barghouti, who shared their personal experiences in Israeli prisons. Other speakers included Adel from Samidoun Paris Banlieue, Nathan from the Université Populaire de Bruxelles, and a representative from the advocacy group Getting the Voice Out.

In addition, Palestinian students from Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), eyewitnesses from Gaza, and representatives from the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp in Lebanon also contributed to the discussions.[]

Also Read: Hamas Welcomes ICJ Hearings to Hold Israel Accountable for Gaza Crimes

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)