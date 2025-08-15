Beach Mosque Cultural Festival in Bali, Maritime Traditions and Islamic Values Harmony

Jembrana, MINA – The coast of Jembrana, Bali, is set to host the third annual Beach Mosque Cultural Festival from August 21 to 24, 2025. This year, the festival aims to strengthen interfaith relations, showcase harmony and tolerance, and boost the local economy.

According to Fadian M. Paham, a public relations representative for the Nusantara Beach Mosque Foundation (YMPN) and a central board member of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), the role of a mosque extends beyond religious functions to also providing economic benefits to the surrounding community.

“The Beach Mosque in Bali can serve as an example of a mosque that not only aims to prosper its own congregation but also to prosper the community around it,” said Fadian during a live broadcast on Silaturahim TV and Radio.

Firmansyah Dimmy, head of the Bali Beach Mosque team, highlighted the progress and achievements of the mosque, which is still under construction but has already received support from prominent national figures. These include DMI Chairman Jusuf Kalla, former Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Culture Fadli Zon, former Minister of Youth and Sports Adhyaksa Dault, and Ustadz Shamsi Ali.

“The 2025 Beach Mosque Cultural Festival will integrate Bali’s unique maritime traditions with Islamic values through a variety of activities,” Firmansyah explained. The events will include traditional sailboat races, rowing competitions, a grand sermon, a fishermen’s parade, a torchlight parade, Quran recitation and adhan competitions, a Drone Camp, an MSME bazaar, film and honey workshops, and free health check-ups.

Akbar Prima Jaya, the coordinator of the Drone Camp and a national robotics champion, revealed that the drone program will be more engaging this year. “We will hold a Drone Camp that includes camping, workshops, and aerial photography and videography competitions,” he said.

By combining local wisdom, technology, and a spirit of unity, the 2025 Bali Beach Mosque Cultural Festival is expected to become a model for cultural and spiritual collaboration that has a tangible impact on coastal communities.

Leading up to the event, the Nusantara Beach Mosque Foundation has partnered with Silaturahim Radio (Rasil 720 AM) as the official media partner for the festival, beginning with a live broadcast on August 13, 2025. This collaboration is intended to serve as a catalyst for strengthening inter-regional relations and reinforcing the role of mosques as centers for cultural activities, the creative economy, and tolerance in coastal areas. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

