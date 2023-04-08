BAZNAS Hold Islamic Kilat Boarding School on Warships

Jakarta, MINA – The National Amil Zakat Agency (BAZNAS) held Kilat Islamic Boarding School on a warship owned by the Indonesian Navy KRI dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat (992). Approximately 300 participants were high school students from all over Jakarta.

BAZNAS, in a press statement received by MINA on Saturday said that the Ramadhan Kilat Islamic Boarding School, entitled The Inspirational Ramadhan Expedition aims to provide experience for muzaki children to take a closer look at the process of managing and distributing zakat funds.

Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KASAL) Admiral TNI Muhammad Ali accompanied by the Chairman of BAZNAS RI, Prof. Dr. H. Noor Achmad, M.A., released the BAZNAS Expression activity on Thursday afternoon at the Military Sea Crossing Command Headquarters Pier (Kolinlamil).

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KASAL) Admiral TNI Muhammad Ali said that the month of Ramadan is a special month for Muslims around the world, where good deeds in this month will receive multiple rewards.

“I invite all of us to increase worship as a form of self-approach to Allah,” he said.

One of them, according to KASAL, is through the BAZNAS EXPRESS program which is a breakthrough from the Indonesian Navy and BAZNAS in the month of Ramadan.

The aim is to introduce young people to the importance of religious knowledge including tithes, through various activities such as social services on Pramuka Island, lectures, and recitations on religious themes, deradicalization, and national defense.

In addition to carrying out various religious activities, participants will also be introduced to life on warships.

“Our hope is that with this program we can produce young people who love the nation and are based on noble character,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of BAZNAS RI, Prof. Noor Achmad expressed his gratitude for the collaboration and admitted that he was touched to see that this new ship was intended for students attending the Kilat Islamic Boarding School.

“This ship has only been inaugurated for a few months, and is the first voyage for the students. Hopefully, we will get blessings, especially now that this is the month of Ramadan,” said Noor.

Noor confirmed that the cadres participating in the Islamic Boarding School for Ramadan are NKRI cadres who also understand the Qur’an.

Noor also hopes that the cooperation between the TNI AL and BAZNAS will not only this year and for this activity alone but will continue into other forms of cooperation.

The BAZNAS Expression Activities will last for three days from Thursday to Saturday, 6-8 April 2023.

The BAZNAS Expression Program is an educational effort as well as transparency regarding zakat funds managed by BAZNAS.

BAZNAS wants the muzaki children who participate in this activity to know and understand where the Zakat, Infak, and Alms funds they have distributed have gone. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)