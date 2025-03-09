Baznas Brebes’ Z-Iftar: Boosting Local Businesses, Spreading Ramadan Blessings

Brebes, MINA – Baznas Brebes has launched Z-Iftar, a Ramadan initiative that empowers local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) while promoting the spirit of zakat. This program provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products, helping zakat beneficiaries achieve economic independence.

Vice Regent of Brebes, Wurja SE, officially opened the event by tasting Mento, a local dish made from chayote and vermicelli in coconut milk.

“Only Rp6,000, and it’s super delicious! This proves our SMEs can compete,” he said enthusiastically, as 30 food stalls lined the courtyard of the Baznas Brebes office on Friday.

More than just a marketplace, Z-Iftar is a business empowerment program. A total of 260 SMEs under Baznas Microfinance Desa (BMD) received training in production, packaging, and marketing strategies to help them grow sustainably.

“Ramadan is not a time to slow down. Instead, it’s an opportunity to achieve economic independence,” said Baznas Brebes Chairman, Abdul Haris.

Running until March 26, 2025, the event has become a go-to spot for residents looking for quality iftar meals. Operating from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM WIB, visitors can enjoy a variety of dishes while supporting local businesses.

“Z-Iftar is all about collaboration; zakat supports SMEs, and SMEs create economic blessings,” Abdul Haris added.

Vice Regent Wurja emphasized the program’s long-term impact.

“Baznas isn’t just distributing zakat, it’s empowering zakat beneficiaries to become independent entrepreneurs,” he stated.

Z-Iftar is expected to become a model for poverty reduction, turning small businesses into Brebes’ signature products that can compete on a national scale.

“Training and mentoring SMEs is a long-term investment. We want them to be independent and capable of competing with major brands,” Abdul Haris concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

