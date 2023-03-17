Bangladesh Voices Concern over Rise of Islamophobia, Terrorism Globally

Dhaka, MINA – Bangladesh has expressed deep concern about the rise of Islamophobia around the world, calling for peace, prosperity, and development based on Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) principles.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed dismay over the lack of tolerance and surge of terrorism in the world in his speech on the opening day of the two-day 49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) taking place in Nouakchott, Mauritania’s capital, on Thursday, according to a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement released on Friday.

He reaffirmed his country’s continued engagement with the OIC, “which has always been guided by the principles of peace, prosperity, and development,” the statement said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Momen expressed deep concern in his speech about the “lack of tolerance and surge of terrorism in various parts of the world, with the rise of Islamophobia.”

This year’s CFM has the theme “Moderation: Key to Security and Stability,” and several political, economic, social, cultural, and security issues have been discussed.

The top Bangladeshi diplomat also emphasized the need for global leaders and OIC member states to take immediate action to address the Rohingya crisis and ensure their repatriation to Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

Bangladesh currently hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya in the country’s southern border district of Cox’s Bazar in 33 congested refugee camps.

He emphasized the importance of member states and international actors taking proactive roles in addressing the Rohingya issue, and urged them to remain involved in putting continuous pressure on Myanmar authorities to ensure the safe and dignified return of the Rohingya to their homeland, the statement added.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)