Bangladesh Supports ICC’s Investigate into Myanmar’s Military Crimes Against Rohingya

Dhaka, MINA – The government of Bangladesh supports the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into alleged crimes by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya, authorities said on Thursday as the ICC’s top prosecutor concluded his official visit to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday for a four-day visit to investigate possible crimes against humanity by the Myanmar military, which carried out a brutal crackdown in 2017 that forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

“Today, he visited two camps and spoke with some of the victims,” ​​Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Return Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News.

“He asked for our coordination in the investigation process, and of course, we will give all our cooperation,” he said.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen met with Khan earlier this week and “assured the ICC prosecutor of Bangladesh’s support and cooperation regarding its investigation into the situation in Bangladesh and Myanmar,” the Foreign Ministry said, referring to the Rohingya case.

More than 1 million Rohingya live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar, having fled violence and persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine State for neighboring Bangladesh nearly six years ago.

Although Myanmar is not a member of the ICC, the court ruled that it has jurisdiction over some crimes related to the Rohingya, due to their cross-border nature.

“The world cannot forget the Rohingya and the need for accountability,” Khan said in a tweet, following an earlier meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Members of the Rohingya community in Cox’s Bazar were hoping to meet Khan to question progress on their ICC case.

“We believe if we can meet him, then we can ask him some questions and we can raise some concerns regarding the trial process,” said Maung Sawyeddollah, founder of the community rights group Rohingya network.

A full investigation into Myanmar’s alleged crimes, specifically the forced deportation of Rohingya from Rakhine State, was approved by ICC judges in 2019. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)