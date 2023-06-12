Bangladesh: Requires Dignified Repatriation for Rohingya Refugees

Dhaka, MINA – Bangladesh seeks stronger support from the international community for speedy, safe and dignified repatriation to Myanmar, for Rohingya refugees who are in camps in that country.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah said during a meeting with representatives of the international community and institutions at the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital city of Dhaka on Sunday. As reported by the Financial Express.

Miah stressed international support for the permanent Rohingya repatriation of Rohingya refugees to their country of origin.

“The only solution to this crisis lies in the dignified and permanent repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland, Myanmar,” he said.

He said there is no room for integration of Rohingya citizenship with the population of this country.

Tofazzel Hossain asked for the cooperation of the participants to create temporary shelters for refugees.

The UN resident coordinator in Dhaka highlighted the reduction in budget allocations for the World Food Program and other donor agencies for humanitarian aid for the Rohingya amid the global economic crisis.

Present at the meeting were envoys from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Palestine, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait and China. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)