Ballistic Missile Fired by Yemen’s Houthis Hits Central Israel Sparking Fire

Tel Aviv, MINA – A long-range ballistic missile fired from Yemen has hit central Israel, sparking fire, according to the Israeli military, Al Jazeera reported.

The missile triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across central Israel, including the Ben Gurion international airport, sending residents running for shelter. There were no reports of casualties or damage, and the airport authority said normal operations resumed shortly after.

They also showed images of a fragment that landed on an escalator in a train station in the central town of Modiin.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported,” the military said.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services, said in a post on X that nine people had suffered minor injuries as they sought shelter.

Loud booms were also heard in the region, which the military said came from Israeli missile interceptors.

It added that its protective guidelines for Israel’s residents were unchanged.

Houthis’ Saba news agency said the Israeli defence system could not shoot down the Yemeni missile, which caused a fire.

“A Yemeni missile reached Israel after ’20 missiles failed to intercept’ it,” Nasruddin Amer, a Houthi media official, posted on X.

The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, announced that it had “targeted a military position of the Israeli enemy in the Jaffa area” with a “new hypersonic ballistic missile” that had managed to evade Israel’s air defence systems.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting on Sunday that the Houthis “should have known by now that we charge a heavy price for any attempt to harm us,” according to a statement from his office. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)