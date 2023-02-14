AWG Socializes Palestine Solidarity Month Program to Several NGOs in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Thursday-Tuesday, February 9-14 visited a number of NGOs in Malaysia to socialize the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) program, which is held in November every year.

Malaysian NGOs that focus on the issue of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine welcome and hope for further discussions to support this BSP program, one of which is the Palestinian Cultural Organization Malaysia (PCOM).

“We will help this program to be implemented in several countries, through our network and several other NGOs in Malaysia,” said PCOM Chairman Muslim Imran, when receiving the AWG visit on Monday.

Angga Aminuddin, Head of the AWG Delegation to Malaysia said, Very grateful for the welcome from NGOs in Malaysia.

He emphasized that the purpose of his visit was how to build cooperation to fight for the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, one of which was through this BSP program.

Apart from PCOM, several other NGOs visited by AWG included Muslim Care, My Care, the Malaysian Islamic Organization Negotiation Council (MAPIM), and the Al Quds Foundation.

The main event of the AWG Delegation was to take part in the 2023 International Conference on Palestine Kuala Lumpur (ICPKL), with the theme “Solidarity with Palestinians in Israeli Jails” in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)