Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Sends Its Four Volunteers to Join Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an Indonesian pro-Palestine organization, has dispatched four volunteers to Tunisia on Wednesday to join the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international civil initiative aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

AWG Presidium Chair Muhammad Anshorullah said the mission reflects Indonesia’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

“This flotilla is not just a single ship but more than 40 vessels. It represents a global act of resistance against international Zionism,” he stated.

The Global Sumud Flotilla follows earlier Freedom Flotilla missions but on a larger scale, involving activists from over 44 countries, with ships setting sail from Spain, Tunisia, and other ports.

AWG highlighted that the concept of Sumud, Arabic for “steadfastness”, underpins Palestinian resistance and is now being reinforced through global solidarity.

According to UN data, since the blockade was imposed in 2007, 80 percent of Gaza’s population has relied on humanitarian aid, while unemployment has soared above 50 percent.

Anshorullah called on Indonesians and Muslims worldwide to continue supporting the initiative.

“We hope the Global Sumud Flotilla will mark a historic step toward breaking the Gaza blockade and paving the way for Palestinian freedom,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

