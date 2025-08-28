AWG Sends Its Four Volunteers to Join Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an Indonesian pro-Palestine organization, has dispatched four volunteers to Tunisia on Wednesday to join the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international civil initiative aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

AWG Presidium Chair Muhammad Anshorullah said the mission reflects Indonesia’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

“This flotilla is not just a single ship but more than 40 vessels. It represents a global act of resistance against international Zionism,” he stated.

The Global Sumud Flotilla follows earlier Freedom Flotilla missions but on a larger scale, involving activists from over 44 countries, with ships setting sail from Spain, Tunisia, and other ports.

Also Read: President Prabowo to Deliver First UN General Assembly Speech on September

AWG highlighted that the concept of Sumud, Arabic for “steadfastness”, underpins Palestinian resistance and is now being reinforced through global solidarity.

According to UN data, since the blockade was imposed in 2007, 80 percent of Gaza’s population has relied on humanitarian aid, while unemployment has soared above 50 percent.

Anshorullah called on Indonesians and Muslims worldwide to continue supporting the initiative.

“We hope the Global Sumud Flotilla will mark a historic step toward breaking the Gaza blockade and paving the way for Palestinian freedom,” he said.[]

Also Read: Indonesia Seeks Clarification from Timor-Leste After Citizen Shot in Border Dispute

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)