AWG Sends Delegation to Malaysia to Participate in Palestinian Prisoners Conference

Seremban, Malaysia, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) zends five delegates to Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, to attend the 2023 International Conference on Palestine Kuala Lumpur (ICPKL), with the theme “Solidarity with Palestinians in Israeli Jails”.

The conference was organized by the Malaysian Women Coalition for Al Quds and Palestine (MWCQP), Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) Malaysia, Asia Pacific’s Women Coalition for Al Quds and Palestine and the Global Women Coalition for Al Quds and Palestine, which lasted for three days, Friday -Sunday, 10-12 February 2023.

“We, from the Aqsa Working Group team, consisting of 5 people will attend the International Conference on Palestine Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia for 3 days, February 10-12 which will be held by Malaysian NGOs with the theme of caring for and defending Palestinian prisoners who are in Israeli prisons,” said the head of the AWG delegation, Angga Aminudin to MINA at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten on Thursday.

“We also need to convey messages of struggle from the Aqsa Working Group which generally represents the Indonesian Muslim community,” he added.

He said the AWG team delegation consisted of five people, namely 2 men and 3 women who consisted of various divisions in the Aqsa Working Group.

This event was held to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially independence and liberation from Israeli occupation, coordinate at the regional level in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific and mobilize popular support for the Palestinian people and pressure the government not to normalize relations with the Israeli Occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)