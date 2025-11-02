AWG Pekalongan Raises Indonesian and Palestinian Flags at the Summit of Mount Anjir

Pekalongan, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Pekalongan Regional Coordinator (Korda) together with Syubban Niyabah Pekalongan held a hiking and flag-raising event of Indonesia and Palestine at the summit of Mount Anjir, Kaliboja Village, Paninggaran Subdistrict, Pekalongan Regency, Central Java.

The hike, part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) series, took place over two days, from October 31 to November 1, 2025, and was participated in by ten members.

Muhammad Arroyan, a representative of AWG Pekalongan, said the hike was not merely a nature expedition, but a tangible expression of concern for humanitarian issues and the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and the independence of Palestine.

“We aim to foster the spirit of awareness and empathy among the younger generation toward the struggle of the Palestinian people, who continue to fight for their rights and independence,” he said.

In addition to raising the flags, the activity included spiritual reflection, collective prayers, and the delivery of moral messages about the importance of maintaining the spirit of struggle among Muslims in upholding justice and humanity.

At the mountain’s peak, all participants offered prayers for the safety of the Palestinian people and for the independence they continue to fight for.

Set against the cool and scenic backdrop of Paninggaran’s natural beauty, the activity not only strengthened brotherhood among participants but also symbolized that the struggle for Palestine can be manifested through unity, courage, and concrete action from the youth, he added.

Mount Anjir, standing at 1,716 meters above sea level, is known for its challenging trekking terrain, dominated by steep ascents and descents.

Despite the challenges, the participants’ enthusiasm remained strong until they reached the summit. At the mountain’s highest point, the Indonesian and Palestinian flags flew side by side as symbols of brotherhood, humanitarian concern, and cross-national solidarity.

The symbolic act on Mount Anjir marked one of the first activities in the 2025 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Pekalongan Regional Coordinator.

Other activities scheduled throughout November include public education campaigns, studies on the Palestinian issue, humanitarian fundraising, and a collective prayer movement for Palestine.

All these efforts aim to strengthen public awareness—especially among young Muslims—about the importance of defending humanitarian values and supporting the liberation of Al-Aqsa, Baitul Maqdis, and Palestine, he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)