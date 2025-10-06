AWG Marks Two Years of Al-Aqsa Flood, Hosts Forum on Gaza Genocide and Trump’s Peace Plan

Bekasi, MINA – To commemorate the second anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation in Palestine, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an Indonesian pro-Palestine organization, will host a public forum focusing on two major issues: the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Donald Trump’s peace plan, which critics argue disregards Palestinian rights.

The event, titled “Two Years of Al-Aqsa Flood & Trump’s Peace Plan,” will be held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Rasil Building, Bekasi.

Organized by AWG’s Literacy and Development Division under the leadership of Rachmat Asyari, the discussion seeks to reflect on two years of Palestinian resistance, shed light on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and critique Trump’s peace framework, seen by many as unilateral and heavily biased toward Israel.

Confirmed speakers include senior Indonesian diplomat Ple Priatna, GDN Publishing Editor-in-Chief Didik Hariyanto, AWG Presidium Chair M. Anshorullah, and humanitarian activist Fatur Rohman from the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched on October 7, 2023, was a turning point in the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation. Over the past two years, Gaza’s resistance has shown remarkable resilience despite the blockade and relentless military assaults,” Rachmat Asyari said on Monday.

However, he added that Israel’s response has been devastating. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, more than 63,000 Palestinian civilians had been killed by October 2025 due to continuous airstrikes and siege, making the assault one of the deadliest humanitarian crises of the century.

Israeli media, including Yedioth Ahronoth, meanwhile, reported about 10,000 Israeli soldiers killed or wounded, underscoring the intensity of Palestinian resistance.

The forum will also highlight Trump’s peace plan, which analysts say benefits Israel while marginalizing Palestinian voices. Critics argue that the plan legitimizes occupation and forces Palestinians into permanent concessions.

“An unjust peace plan will only prolong Palestinian suffering. True peace requires justice and recognition of the Palestinian right to self-determination,” Rachmat stressed.

The event is open to the public, with registration available online via: https://forms.gle/enY7e222Pf6fnPvv9.

Through this initiative, AWG hopes to strengthen Indonesian solidarity with the Palestinian cause and expand public understanding of the conflict’s geopolitical dynamics. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

