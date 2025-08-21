SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Marks 17th Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views ㅤ

Kelantan, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) marked its 17th anniversary on Thursday in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, renewing its commitment to advocate for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence.

“Seventeen years since AWG was founded, we remain committed to the struggle for Al-Aqsa and Palestine. As long as occupation continues and Al-Aqsa is not free, our efforts will not stop,” said AWG Presidium Chairman M. Anshorullah during the commemoration at Cahaya Bulan Beach.

Kelantan was selected as the starting point of the Sumud Nusantara overland convoy, which will proceed to Kuala Lumpur’s Dataran Merdeka on Sunday. The event will mark the launch of the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international initiative involving activists from 44 countries aimed at challenging the blockade on Gaza.

Founded in 2008, AWG has consistently campaigned for Palestinian rights through public demonstrations, advocacy campaigns, online forums, and participation in international platforms. Its role in the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla highlights a growing regional network, engaging volunteers from across Southeast Asia.

Also Read: Indonesia to Build Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza as Long-Term Investment

Anshorullah also called on the international community, particularly Muslims, to unite in support of Palestine. “We must move together with one purpose: to liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” he said, expressing hope that AWG will remain at the forefront of humanitarian and justice efforts.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Expert: The ‘Greater Israel’ Vision Poses a Serious Threat to Regional Peace

