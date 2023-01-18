AWG Holds Webinar About the Role of Quran in the Liberation of Al Aqsa

Bogor, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Tuesday held a Webinar with the theme ‘The Importance of the Qur’an in Liberating Al Aqsa and Palestine’.

This webinar was attended by several speakers including; Advisor of AWG KH. Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Director of Darul Qur’an Karim wa Sunnah, Gaza-Palestine Shaykh Dr. Abdurahman Jamal, Chairperson of the Abdullah bin Mas’ud Al-Qur’an College of Science of Shuffah (STISA-ABM) Ustadz Dudin Shobaruddin, MA, and Lecturer at the Malaysian Islamic University of Science (USIM) Dr. Ahmad Abdul Malik.

Chairman of the AWG Presidium Nur Ikhwan Abadi in his speech said, through this webinar he hopes that the materials presented by the speakers will increase confidence and motivate that the Al Aqsa Mosque will be free with the Al Quran.

“Let’s follow this webinar carefully, hopefully Allah will provide convenience and blessings for us,” said Nur Ikhwan.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Founders of this Institute are all components of the ummah who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara Jakarta on 20 Sha’ban 1429 H/21 August 2008 M.

AWG’s mission is to carry out various activities to raise awareness among Muslims about the obligation to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque as a requirement of the Islamic Aqidah and to unite Muslim steps to gather all resources and efforts for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)