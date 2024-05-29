AWG Condemns Israeli Genocide on Rafah

Chair of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Presidium, Nur Ikhwan Abadi during the Palestine Solidarity Action in front of the US Embassy Jakarta on May 17 2024. [Photo: Arina/MINA]

Bogor, MINA – Chairman of the Presidium of the Palestinian Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Nur Ikhwan Abadi strongly condemned the Israeli Zionist genocide against refugees in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Palestine which was carried out on Sunday.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly, barbaric, bloodthirsty actions carried out by Jewish Zionists against civilians in Gaza, especially in Rafah,” he said in Bogor, West Java on Tuesday.

“Yesterday we heard that more than 45 people died in refugee camps because they were bombarded by Zionists and this happened before the eyes of the world’s population and the world could only remain silent,” he continued.

Nur Ikhwan compared how the world responded when Jewish Zionists and their allies spread lies by accusing Hamas fighters of slaughtering babies. At that time the international community came together to condemn Hamas.

“We still remember some time ago how the world population reacted in an extraordinary way when the vile slander was carried out by the Jewish Zionists and their allies, they stated that Hamas slaughtered babies and this was just a rumor that could never be proven,” said the hospital construction volunteer. Indonesia in Gaza.

“At that time, the world condemned it. But now, it is happening in front of the world’s population, witnessed, there are photos and videos, there is evidence, it was carried out by Jewish Zionists by killing civilians, children and women but the world can only remain silent. It’s really embarrassing. “This barbaric and cowardly Zionist act must stop,” he condemned.

Furthermore, he called on all people of the world, especially Muslims, to unite to stop the crimes of the Jewish Zionist invaders in Palestine.

“We call on the entire population of the world, especially Muslims, to immediately unite to stop the barbaric actions of Jewish Zionists carried out against our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” said Nur Ikhwan.

He also invited Muslims to always provide aid and assistance to Palestine to achieve its independence.

“We will eliminate cowardice in Muslims, we will eliminate all fear and we will come forward to provide aid and assistance so that our brothers and sisters in Gaza will immediately achieve independence and the Jewish Zionist attacks will immediately stop,” said the 2010 Freedom Flotilla activist Mavi Marmara.

“Hopefully, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala will immediately provide assistance to our brothers and sisters in Gaza and they will be free from every shackle of colonialism and Jewish Zionist attacks,” concluded Nur Ikhwan.

On the 233rd day since October 7 2023, 35,984 people were martyred in Gaza, according to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza on May 26 2024. This genocide continues and it is certain that the number of martyrs will still increase because many victims have not been found. (T/RE1/P2)

