AWG Chairman Warns Al-Aqsa is in Danger

Cileungsi, MINA – Nur Ikhwan Abadi, the Chairman of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), has warned Muslims worldwide that Al -Aqsa, a sacred site for Muslims, is currently in danger.

“Al-Aqsa is still in peril. The Zionists continue to desecrate and seize it,” he stated during a joint gathering of the Muslimin (Hizbullah) Community of Jabodetabekban-NTB and Cileungsi Headquarters at the At-Takwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Pondok Pesantren Complex, Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java on Sunday.

Nur Ikhwan explained that the reason Palestinian fighters attacked Israeli military forces on October 7 was to protect Al-Aqsa from all forms of desecration.

In his lecture titled “Actualizing the Values ​​of Hijrah in Building Unity Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he also discussed the current situation in Gaza, which is still under continuous bombardment.

On the other hand, the activist, who was once part of the Mavi Marmara mission to break the Gaza blockade, outlined signs of Zionist Israel’s destruction, particularly following the October 7 attack.

“Israel has also suffered significant losses, with thousands of its soldiers dead and tens of thousands more injured, depressed, and seriously suffering,” he explained, also noting his involvement as a humanitarian volunteer in the Indonesian Hospital on Gaza initiated by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C).

Nur Ikhwan is confident that Palestinian fighters will ultimately prevail in the conflict, while Israeli Zionists will face substantial losses and move towards destruction. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)