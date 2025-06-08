SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AVC Women’s Nations Cup: Indonesia Falls to the Philippines in Four-Set Match

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Hanoi, MINA – Indonesia’s women’s national volleyball team faced a second consecutive defeat in the 2025 AVC Women’s Nations Cup, losing 1–3 to the Philippines in a Pool B group-stage match on Sunday, held at Dong Anh Gymnasium, Hanoi, Vietnam.

The match began on a promising note for Garuda Pertiwi, a nickname for the Indonesian women’s squad as they edged past the Philippines in the opening set, 25–22, with solid attacking plays and effective teamwork.

In the second set, Ersandrina Devega Salsabilah and Medi Yoku became key scorers for Indonesia. However, the Philippines, led by rising star Angel Canino, managed to level the score midway through the set and eventually took the lead. The closely contested set ended 25–23 in favor of the Philippines, after Indonesia lost momentum in the critical final points.

Indonesia struggled in the third set, committing numerous unforced errors and showing signs of fatigue. The Philippines took advantage and built a comfortable lead, eventually dominating the set with a commanding 25–13 victory.

Also Read: Thousands Join Tunisia-Led Convoy to Gaza Border in Solidarity with Palestinians

The fourth set saw a much more determined effort from Indonesia. The team fought back from behind and forced the set into extra points (deuce). Despite their resilience, Indonesia narrowly lost the set 28–26, sealing the match 3–1 for the Philippines.

With this loss, Indonesia’s position in Pool B becomes increasingly uncertain, putting pressure on the team ahead of their remaining group matches.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Malaysia Urges for Stronger ASEAN–GCC Alliance to Confront Israeli Atrocities

