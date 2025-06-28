SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Brazilian Hiker’s Death on Mount Rinjani

sajadi - 58 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

Denpasar, MINA – Forensic doctors at Bali Mandara Hospital (RSBM) have revealed the autopsy findings for 27-year-old Brazilian national Juliana, who died after falling while climbing Mount Rinjani, West Nusa Tenggara.

Dr. Ida Bagus Putu Alit, an RSBM Forensic Specialist, stated that the victim’s cause of death was blunt force trauma resulting from impact with a hard object. “The cause of death was blunt force trauma that led to internal organ damage,” she explained in Denpasar on Friday.

The autopsy found abrasions across the victim’s entire body, indicating impact with a blunt object. Additionally, multiple fractures were observed in various parts of the body, including the chest, spine, back, and thigh bones. The most severe injuries were found on the victim’s back.

“These fractures caused internal organ damage and bleeding, especially in the chest cavity,” Dr. Alit elaborated.

Also Read: 100 Couples Wed in Mass Ceremony at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque

While head injuries did not result in brain herniation, the injuries to the chest and abdomen led to severe hemorrhaging. Despite this, there was no indication of shrunken internal organs.

Based on the examination, Dr. Alit concluded that the victim died shortly after sustaining the injuries. “We found no evidence that the death occurred a long time after the injuries,” he added.

Regarding the suspected cause of death being hypothermia, Dr. Alit noted that it was difficult to confirm because the body had been placed in a freezer before the autopsy was conducted.

“We are still awaiting the results of toxicology tests to complete further analysis,” he stated. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Indonesia Prepares Strategic Plan to Anticipate Iran-Israel Conflict Effects

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Brazilian Hiker's Death on Mount Rinjani

