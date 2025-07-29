SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Australian PM Slams Israeli Claims of “No Famine in Gaza

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Canberra, MINA – Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese has vehemently condemned claims by the Israeli government that there is no famine in the Gaza Strip.

He described the statements as “beyond belief” and likened such rhetoric to the political communication style of Donald Trump.

During a Labour Party caucus meeting on Tuesday, Albanese responded to controversial remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to Australia, Amir Meron, both of whom denied a hunger crisis in Gaza.

Amir Meron specifically characterized images of food-deprived Palestinians as a “Hamas-led false campaign.”

Also Read: UK to Recognize Palestine in September, Says PM Starmer

Albanese dismissed these claims as a denial of reality, drawing parallels to President Donald Trump’s tendency to downplay politically inconvenient facts.

“That statement is absolutely ridiculous. This style reminds us of narratives that ignore reality, similar to what Trump often used,” Albanese stated, as quoted by The Guardian.

He also highlighted Israel’s restrictions on international journalists’ access to Gaza, which he believes has obstructed independent verification of the worsening humanitarian conditions caused by the prolonged blockade and military assaults.

When questioned by Member of Parliament, Ed Husic about the possibility of Australia formally recognizing a Palestinian state, Albanese did not provide a specific timeline. However, he quoted Nelson Mandela, saying, “It always seems impossible until it’s done,” which was interpreted as a signal of support for recognition.

Also Read: Netherlands Bans Two Israeli Ministers, Condemns Gaza Aggression

In a previous interview on the ABC Insiders program, Albanese also asserted that obstructing food distribution to a war-torn region like Gaza constitutes a violation of international law. He noted that Israel has been implementing such policies since last March.

Meanwhile, the Australian Greens Party continues to urge the government to impose additional sanctions on Israel, similar to those levied against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. According to Al Jazeera, the proposed sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans on senior officials within Benjamin Netanyahu’s government deemed responsible for violence and human rights abuses against the Palestinian people.

Despite Australia having imposed sanctions on over 1,400 individuals linked to the Russia-Ukraine war, its approach toward Israel is seen as significantly more lenient. It was only last June that Australia joined the UK and New Zealand in imposing restrictions on Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, two far-right Israeli ministers accused of inciting violence in the West Bank. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UK Prime Minister to Convene Cabinet on Gaza Crisis and Palestinian Recognition

Australian PM Slams Israeli Claims of "No Famine in Gaza

