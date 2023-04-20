Australian Fatwa Council Announces Eid Al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1444H Falls on Saturday

Sydney, MINA – The Australian Fatwa Council has decided that Eid 2023 or Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1444 H in that country will fall on Saturday.

The decision was announced based on astronomical calculations, and the country became the first country in the world to announce Lebaran 2023 or Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1444 H.

In its official statement received by MINA on Thursday, the Australian Fatwa Council announced that the sun will set on the same day, Thursday, at 17.50 while the moon will set at 17.54 local time.

“This is not the right time to see the new moon of Shawwal that night. Therefore, Friday, 21 April 2023, will be the last day of the month of Ramadan 1444 H,” said the Fatwa Council of Australia.

The Mufti of Australia and the Fatwa Council of Australia said that the end of Ramadan and 1 of Shawwal is calculated based on the presence of the new moon before sunset, the duration of moonset after sunset, and the probability of seeing the moon.

The Australian Fatwa Council said the method had been adopted by many leading and reputable global ulema councils.

“The Australian National Imams Council and the Australian Fatwa Council recognize, understand and respect imams and clerics who may have different opinions,” the Australian Fatwa Council said.

The Australian Fatwa Council also asks all Muslims to respect differences of opinion regarding the determination of Eid 2023 or 1 Shawwal 1444 H.

The council said the most important thing was to maintain Muslim unity and harmony based on shared values.

Meanwhile, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkiye, Iran, Britain and other countries will monitor the new moon on Thursday night. (T/R1/P1)

