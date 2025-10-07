Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

Gaza, MINA — Australian activists who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla attacked by Israeli forces have reported severe mistreatment in Israeli custody, including being kicked, slapped, deprived of sleep, and subjected to verbal humiliation, according to a report released Tuesday by Australia’s public broadcaster, ABC News.

The seven Australian nationals were detained following the Israeli naval raid on the humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza and later deported to Jordan after the Australian government raised concerns over their treatment with Israeli authorities.

Citing five redacted reports compiled by Australian diplomatic staff who met with the detainees, ABC said the activists described being held in “dystopian” prison conditions and subjected to multiple forms of abuse.

According to the reports, several activists said they were kicked and slapped by prison guards, forced to remain awake for long periods, and had their medications confiscated. Others reported psychological humiliation rather than physical abuse — with one detainee ordered to “dance like a monkey.”

Also Read: Spain to Take Israel to ICC Over Global Sumud Flotilla ‘Hijacking’

The activists also recounted being held in a large cage with dozens of detainees, where Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly visited and shouted insults, calling them “terrorists.”

One detainee, believed to be Surya McEwen, said he was slapped, had his arm dislocated, and his head slammed into the ground during interrogation. He also alleged that Israeli soldiers tore up pages from his passport, claiming it was “microchipped.”

Another activist, Juliet Lamont, said she was sprayed with a water cannon and left for seven hours in soaked clothes in an unventilated area, with her hands tied and no access to clean water. Lamont, who suffers from high blood pressure, said she felt dehydrated, dizzy, and weak during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Japanese activist Mikako Yasumura, who was also detained in the flotilla, was deported via Jordan and is expected to return to the Netherlands, where she resides.

Also Read: Global Sumud Ship Captain Claims Israeli Soldiers Urinated on Themselves During Raid

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 boats and 470 activists from 50 countries, was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s 18-year blockade on the besieged enclave.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving Gaza uninhabitable and its population facing famine and disease.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza