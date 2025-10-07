SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

9 Views

Gaza, MINA — Australian activists who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla attacked by Israeli forces have reported severe mistreatment in Israeli custody, including being kicked, slapped, deprived of sleep, and subjected to verbal humiliation, according to a report released Tuesday by Australia’s public broadcaster, ABC News.

The seven Australian nationals were detained following the Israeli naval raid on the humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza and later deported to Jordan after the Australian government raised concerns over their treatment with Israeli authorities.

Citing five redacted reports compiled by Australian diplomatic staff who met with the detainees, ABC said the activists described being held in “dystopian” prison conditions and subjected to multiple forms of abuse.

According to the reports, several activists said they were kicked and slapped by prison guards, forced to remain awake for long periods, and had their medications confiscated. Others reported psychological humiliation rather than physical abuse — with one detainee ordered to “dance like a monkey.”

Also Read: Spain to Take Israel to ICC Over Global Sumud Flotilla ‘Hijacking’

The activists also recounted being held in a large cage with dozens of detainees, where Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly visited and shouted insults, calling them “terrorists.”

One detainee, believed to be Surya McEwen, said he was slapped, had his arm dislocated, and his head slammed into the ground during interrogation. He also alleged that Israeli soldiers tore up pages from his passport, claiming it was “microchipped.”

Another activist, Juliet Lamont, said she was sprayed with a water cannon and left for seven hours in soaked clothes in an unventilated area, with her hands tied and no access to clean water. Lamont, who suffers from high blood pressure, said she felt dehydrated, dizzy, and weak during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Japanese activist Mikako Yasumura, who was also detained in the flotilla, was deported via Jordan and is expected to return to the Netherlands, where she resides.

Also Read: Global Sumud Ship Captain Claims Israeli Soldiers Urinated on Themselves During Raid

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 boats and 470 activists from 50 countries, was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s 18-year blockade on the besieged enclave.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving Gaza uninhabitable and its population facing famine and disease.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

TagABC News activists Australia blockade Deprivation detention Gaza Global Sumud Flotilla Human Rights humanitarian aid Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir torture

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Insists on Linking Final Israeli Captive Release to Full Military Withdrawal

  • 1 hour ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

  • 3 hours ago
Asia

Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

  • 11 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Gaza Flotilla Activists Still Detained by Israel

  • 12 hours ago
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
Asia

Over 1,200 Families Displaced by Floods in Khartoum, Sudan

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 17:45 WIB
America

Hundreds of Brazilians Rally in Support of Palestine and Global Sumud Flotilla

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 18:45 WIB
Asia

Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

  • 11 hours ago
America

US Approves $240 Million in Aid to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Agrees with Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan ‘In Principle’

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 08:03 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Death Toll from Al Khoziny Boarding School Collapse Rises to 63, Including Six Body Parts

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Indonesia

Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • 14 hours ago
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • 13 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us