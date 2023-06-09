Audience with the Moroccan Ambassador, AWG Encourages the Important Role of the Al-Quds Committee Led by King Mohammed VI

Jakarta, MINA – A humanitarian organization and also a forum for unifying the Palestinian cause, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), held an audience with the Moroccan Ambassador to Indonesia Ouadia Benabdellah at the Moroccan Embassy in Jakarta on Thursday.

The AWG delegation was led by the AWG Presidium, M Anshorullah together with Acting AWG Presidium Nurhadis, Secretary General Yusuf Maulana, Chair of the Maemunah Center (Mae_C) Onny Firyanti, and other AWG central administrators, namely Taufiqurrahman, Rana Setiawan, and Irfan Hizbullah.

In the meeting, M Anshorullah reaffirmed the important role of the Al-Quds Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), under the leadership of the Moroccan King Mohamed VI, in countering various detrimental actions and policies implemented by the Israeli occupation authorities at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Palestine to change the character and legal status of the city as well as its demographic, cultural, and historical composition.

“This audience is in the context of friendship and expresses appreciation for Morocco’s consistency in supporting the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestinian independence,” Anshorullah told Ambassador Benabdellah.

He also introduced the AWG and its work, which is one of the focuses of its activities in socializing and making Muslims aware to actively defend and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of Israeli Zionists and support the struggle of the Palestinian people.

“The Aqsa Working Group is an institution that focuses on liberating the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence. We are trying to continue to collaborate with all parties who are consistent in providing support for Palestine,” said Anshorullah.

In line with M Anshorullah, Chairman of the Maemunah Center (Mae_C) Onny Firyanti hopes that through this hearing cooperation with pro-Palestinian institutions in Morocco can be established, especially in the field of children and women.

Moroccan Ambassador to Indonesia Ouadia Benabdellah expressed his appreciation for the presence and audience of the AWG delegation. He emphasized that the Palestinian issue is a top priority for the foreign policy of the Kingdom of Morocco.

“Not only the kingdom, but also the nation and the people of Morocco continue to fully support the struggle of the Palestinian people for self-determination and to become a sovereign and independent Palestinian State,” said Ambassador Benabdellah.

He suggested that the AWG could write a letter to the OIC’s Al-Quds Committee in Morocco and explore joint program collaboration to support Palestinian independence.

“There are so many institutions supporting Palestine in Morocco, you have to come there and meet in person,” said Ambassador Benabdellah.

The Ambassador suggested that the AWG and Mae_C delegations visit Morocco directly to work with pro-Palestinian NGOs there.

“Even if AWG will open a branch in Morocco, it is also possible. But there has to be something special offered by AWG, so that it can be accepted,” he added.

He also emphasized that even though there are diplomatic relations with Israel, it will not change Morocco’s commitment to Palestinian independence.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel at the end of 2020. Morocco follows the steps of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan which earlier normalized relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords agreement.

“This diplomatic relationship takes place against a long historical and cultural background. We do not deny that there are 150,000 Jews of Moroccan origin in Palestine, many of whom are citizens of Israel, and around 30,000 Jews in Morocco are protected by the kingdom,” added Ambassador Benabdellah.

The audience meeting was closed with an exchange of souvenirs by the Moroccan Ambassador and the delegation led by the AWG.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

AWG was founded by components of the community who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara on 20 Sha’ban 1429 H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta.

While Mae_C was established on November 9 2019, it is a Muslim Struggle Institute for Al-Aqsa and Palestine under the auspices of AWG. The name Maemuna is taken from Maemuna, the only sahabiah who narrated a hadith about Al-Quds.

This organization has a goal to accommodate various forms of women’s real struggles that can be carried out for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)