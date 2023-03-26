Attack in the City of Hawara, Two Israeli Soldiers Wounded (photo: Quds Press)

Nablus, MINA – The attack by Palestinian fighters took place in the City of Hawara, Nablus, West Bank, as a result of which two Israeli occupation soldiers were injured.

The Israeli military spokesperson said, in a press statement on Saturday evening, the condition of the wounded soldiers was described as between moderate and serious, Quds Press reported.

“Army troops are pursuing the perpetrators,” the statement said.

Media sources said resistance fighters in a speeding car opened fire on Israeli soldiers.

The Hebrew newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, said a medical team arrived on the scene and transferred the injured to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, northern occupied Palestine.

The report added that the Israeli army raided the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and closed all military checkpoints around the city.

The records mention that several operations by the resistance commando in recent weeks have resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)