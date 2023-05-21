At the G7 Summit, Indonesia Calls for an End to the War

Hiroshima, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo called on the country’s leaders to have the courage to carry out a major revolution so that wars can be stopped and avoided in order to create world peace. He considered that war in the end would only sacrifice the people.

“As leaders we must have the courage and will to carry out a major revolution to bring changes and improvements so that wars can be stopped,” said the President at the ninth session of the G7 Summit on the topic of moving towards a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world, which was held in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday.

The Head of State said that all parties want a world that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous. However, the current situation is not compatible with this.

“Distrust is getting thicker, rivalry is getting sharper, wars, and conflicts are still happening everywhere,” he added.

In addition, in the midst of various kinds of world crises that are increasingly worrying, President Jokowi views that the joint efforts made to end the war have not shown significant progress.

In his closing statement, the President emphasized that peace, stability and prosperity are a shared responsibility and goal. Therefore, the President invited world leaders to make changes.

“Let’s make a change together,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)