At Least 37,300 Palestinians Killed in  Israeli Ongoing Offensive in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 37,337 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that 85,299 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 41 people and injured 102 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire. (T/RE1/P2)

