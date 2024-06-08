At Least 36,801 Palestinians Killed in Israel Ongoing Offensive on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 36,801 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that 83,680 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 70 people and injured 150 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)