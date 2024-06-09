At Least 283 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Massacres in Gaza in 24 Hours

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 283 Palestinians and the injury of 814 others, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 37,084 reported fatalities, with an additional 84,494 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of and ambulance and civil defense teams. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

