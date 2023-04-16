At Least 25 Killled of Clash in Sudan

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese Doctors Association said that at least 25 people died and 183 others were injured as a result of the clash between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Paramilitary Forces (RSF) in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on Saturdaya, Al Jazeera reported.

However, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union was unable to determine whether all the victims were civilians or parties to the dispute.

According to the group, two people left Khartoum airport, four in neighboring Omdurman, eight in the city of Nyala, six in the city of El Obeid and five in El Fasher, the sources added.

The situation on the ground is not yet clear. The army said it was fighting the RSF in a location the paramilitaries said they denied. The army also said it had captured several RSF bases and denied that the RSF had captured the Merowe basketball court.

A major confrontation between the RSF and the army could plunge Sudan into a widening conflict as the country is battling economic collapse and tribal violence could also derail efforts to move towards elections. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)